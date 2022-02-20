Weather Blog

Warmer and sunny Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cold start to the weekend, we will end it with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine during the day today. It’s going to be breezy with highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the state. Winds may gust up to 30 and even 40 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear through the overnight hours. It will still be a bit breezy but not as gusty as it was during the day. Temperatures won’t drop off that much. Lows stay in the middle to upper 30s.

MONDAY: President’s Day looks warmer and breezy. We’ll start off sunny with clouds increasing during the day. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the south. A few showers may develop late Monday night ahead of our next storm system.

TUESDAY: A system heads this way and brings us a chance for some rain. Temperatures climb close to 60 ahead of the cold front.

8DAY FORECAST: Once the cold front passes through the state, temperatures drop for the rest of the week. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs near 40. Another system moves into Indiana and this one will bring us a chance for snow across much of the state with a wintry mix farther south. Temperatures stay in the 30s through next weekend.