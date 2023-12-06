Warmer and windy second half of this week ahead with increasing rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloud cover had a stronghold on us throughout our Wednesday, and it felt a bit cold thanks to a northwest wind. The focus of this forecast will now turn towards much warmer temperatures with windy conditions, and this will precede a stronger weekend system.

Wednesday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy for tonight with lows dipping into the mid 30s.

Thursday: After a cold start to Thursday, we are set to warm up nicely into the afternoon hours. A much brighter day in combination with breezy southerly winds will help our temperatures get into the mid 50s. Wind gusts look to approach 20-30 MPH at times.

Friday: Another mild and windy day will be on deck to end the workweek with increasing cloud cover. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts look to get up to 25-35 MPH at times as well.

8-Day Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast on Saturday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as a stronger system rolls in. Highs will rise into the upper 50s on Saturday with stronger wind gusts of 30-40 MPH. Sunday is when we will flip back to colder air as highs only manage to top out in the mid 40s. Some showers will linger into Sunday morning with the potential for a few snow showers late Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal into early next week.