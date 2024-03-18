Warmer and windy Tuesday, mostly below normal temps this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re turning in our coldest day this month as a combination of cloud cover and northwesterly winds held us down in the 30s today. There has also been scattered snow across all of the state with some spots even working in scattered light dustings on grassy/elevated surfaces.

We look to have some fluctuations in temperatures this week with smaller chances for rain emerging late this week. Overall, it’s shaping up to be mainly a little below normal this week.

Monday night: Snow will end by sunset tonight, which will lead way to clearing skies going into the overnight hours. This clearing will cause temperatures to fall into the mid 20s. Winds will still be a little breezy, so wind chill values will ultimately be in the teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Prepare for a brisk start to Tuesday with winds picking up throughout the day. We will have a lot more sunshine to give thankfully as well, and with a southwesterly wind direction, highs will push into the mid 50s. The only drawback to tomorrow’s forecast is the strength of the winds. We are expecting wind gusts to get into the 35-40 MPH range Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday: A temperature regression will take place Wednesday as winds will shift to come out of the northwest. Despite a mostly sunny day set to be on deck, that northwesterly wind is going to be a hardship on our temperatures. Highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 40s. The one good thing about Wednesday is that it will remain dry.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday is not going to feature a rebound with us having trouble pushing into the mid 40s. This will be thanks to increasing cloud cover, which opens the door for our next rain chance heading into Friday. Some on/off light showers are possible throughout all of Friday with highs returning to the low to mid 50s. We’ll hang onto the 50s this weekend with winds turning breezy again for Saturday and Sunday. More rain is possible in the back half of Sunday and into early next week.