Warmer end to the week, bitter blast next week | Jan 16, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Much warmer this morning compared to yesterday. We will see temperatures into the 30s today and tomorrow before much colder air moves in for next week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day today We will see a much warmer day compared to the last couple of days. We are starting off with temperatures in positive territory this morning. We will see readings climb back up into the low and middle 30s later today. This is the first time we have seen temps above freezing since Sunday. Winds will be a bit brisk during the day today and may gust upwards of 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for tonight. It will be quiet with lows falling into the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine on your Friday and pretty quiet conditions through much of the day. We will see temperatures climbing into the upper thirties right around 40 degrees for the afternoon.

Next storm system does arrive late Friday night and that will bring us a good chance of some rain. As colder air begins to filter in we will see some of that rain change over to some snow showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Snowfall accumulations right now look to be incredibly light, less than an inch here in Indianapolis. Maybe some minor accumulations farther northward around the South Bend area.

On Saturday we will see some rain-changing over a few snow showers early in the day. We’ll look for a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper thirties. On Sunday incredibly cold conditions return. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries to end out the weekend with highs only in the teens.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Some of the coldest air that we have seen this season returns for your Monday. The last time we had single digit high temperatures was back on January 15th of last year. On Monday we’ll look for partly cloudy skies and highs only in the single digits.

Night time lows will be well below zero for the first few days of the work week. Look for a partly cloudy sky Tuesday still incredibly cold with highs right around 10.