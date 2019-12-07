Warmer end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs on Sunday will climb into the low and middle 50s south of Indianapolis.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear this evening but they increase during the overnight hours. It turns chilly once the sun sets with lows falling into the low to middle 30s.

SUNDAY: We may see a few peeks of sun early in the morning; otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. It’s going to be mild and breezy with winds out of the south from 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers will begin to develop late Sunday night as our next storm system approaches. It will stay mild with lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Rain is likely beginning early in the morning. Look for showers on and off during much of the day. The rain may be moderate to heavy at times. Rainfall may top a half inch to an inch in many spots. It’s going to be breezy with winds gusting up to 20 mph at times. Highs climb into the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds will stick around, but temperatures will begin to fall. Highs will stay in the low to middle 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Colder air will begin to move a little farther south for the middle of the workweek. Lows Wednesday and Thursday morning will drop into the low and middle teens. Although we’ll see lots of sunshine both days, temperatures will stay well below normal. Highs return back to normal in the low 40s by the end of the week and next weekend.