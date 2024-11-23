40°
Warmer end to the weekend | Nov. 23, 2024

by: Ryan Morse
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds persist today with a warmer end to the weekend. This warm-up will be brief with another dip in temperatures next week.

TODAY: A gloomy start to the weekend with cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, but dry. Low temperatures in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Skies start off mostly cloudy. A few breaks in the clouds develop for the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Scattered showers are anticipated Monday with a cold front passing through. Although many will be in the upper 50s Monday, much of next week will have highs in the 40s with even cooler air next weekend. Heading towards Thanksgiving, there is a system that has the chance to bring a mix of rain and snow to the Ohio River Valley. We will know more as we get closer.

