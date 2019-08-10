Warmer end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We’re in store for a great evening! Lots of sunshine and temperatures falling into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Overnight skies stay mostly clear. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SUNDAY: We’ll see mostly sunny skies during much of the afternoon. A few clouds develop later in the afternoon. There’s a very small chance an isolated shower may pop north of Indy later in the afternoon but most locations should remain dry. It’s going to be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s close to 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with humidity values beginning to increase. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: The heat and humidity return just in time for the new work week. Highs climb into the lower 90s for much of central Indiana. It’s going to be very humid too with feels like temperatures into the lower 90s. There’s a slight chance we may see a few showers develop in the afternoon.

8 DAY FORECAST: Tuesday brings a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs stay in the upper 80s. Temperatures drop a little for the middle part of the work week. It looks like we’ll see several dry days for the end of next week.