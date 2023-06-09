Warmer Saturday to open the door for welcome rain by Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for a warm Saturday with much needed rain to follow on Sunday.

Friday night: Mostly clear and cool once again for us tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Warmer with increasing cloud cover. A few showers may form Saturday night. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Rain becomes more widespread in coverage throughout Sunday. Some areas could see a break from the rain in the afternoon. There is also potential for a few thunderstorms.

Areas south of interstate 70 could even see the chance for a couple of stronger storms.

Highs will be cooler with numbers in the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will stay in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. A new upper level system will develop and bring additional scattered shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, very warm air looks to make a comeback for the second half of next week with highs eventually returning to the mid 80s at least.