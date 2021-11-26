Weather Blog

Warmer Saturday with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite a cold Friday for us across the state as high temperatures only managed to get into the low to mid 30s. Warmer temperatures will make there way back into the state for the final weekend of November, but this will lead way to additional rain chances.

Friday night: Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy with winds staying on the light side. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: We will bounce back to near average temperatures for our Saturday. Winds out of the south will help temperatures rise into the mid to upper 40s. There is the possibility for isolated rain showers in the afternoon hours.

Sunday: Clouds will partially decrease, making way for more sunshine for our Sunday. However, winds will go back to blowing out of the northwest, which will lead way towards a cooler Sunday. Highs will only manage to sneak into the upper 30s to low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We will be quiet and chilly to start the new workweek next week. Highs look to ride back into the mid to upper 40s for Tuesday before we will try to get back into the 50s by the latter half of next week. Dry weather will be in place through much of the extended forecast.