Weather Blog

Warmer temperatures ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a cold front pass through the state today, which brought fairly chilly temperatures and breezy winds out of the northwest. It did not help with the fact that we still have a decent snowpack, which aids in even colder feels like temperatures.

Monday night: Prepare for a frigid night under partly to mostly cloudy nights. Lows will range from the single digits to low teens.

Tuesday: A temperature rebound is set to slide in for our Tuesday as we keep lots of sunshine around. Before we work in that warmer air, we will have to first deal with a cold start to the day. Winds will become a tad bit breezy by the nighttime hours. Highs look to rise into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Cloud cover will increase a bit as we go into the start of our Wednesday. This will help us start off a lot warmer than Tuesday morning with morning temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy winds out of the south at times is expected. A few flurries cannot be ruled out. Highs will once again climb into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: After a mainly quiet first half of the week, precipitation chances will return. We can’t rule out light snow showers in mainly the northern third of the state on Thursday. More activity slides in for Friday with the chance for a rain/snow mix. Timing and positioning are still unclear, but there is a shot for some accumulating snow. Additional snow chances may linger into Saturday. Highs look to reach towards the low 40s on Friday before we slide back into the low 30s this weekend.