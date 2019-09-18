Warmer through the end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A quiet evening on tap around much of central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear across much of the state. It’s going to be dry, cool and pretty comfortable this evening. Lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Look for lots of sunshine Thursday. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s close to 90. Humidity values increase a little too. Feels like temperatures will be closer to 90.

FRIDAY: While we do need the rain it still looks like we’re going to be dry to end out the work week. It’s going to feel like summer with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The Zone forecast looks dry and mild so perfect for evening high school football games.

8DAY FORECAST: It looks like much needed rain heads this way for the weekend. The first part of Saturday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s. A few isolated showers begin to pop up late Saturday night. A cold front moves into the area on Sunday bringing us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms. If you’re heading to the home opener for the Colts bring along the rain gear just in case. Fall officially arrives on Monday and it looks like temperatures begin to drop. Highs stay in the 70s early next week which is right around normal for this time of year.