Weather Blog

Warmer Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first week of the new year got off to a cold but bright start across the state. We look to rebound for our Tuesday before much colder air and snow chances arrive.

Monday night: An average winter night is on deck for us with mostly clear skies. Winds will stay light as lows drop into the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: We look to rebound into the 40s across a good chunk of the state after a cold Monday afternoon. Lots of sunshine will stick around as winds become breezy at times.

Wednesday: Slightly cooler air will move into the state for our Wednesday along with more cloud cover building in. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side as well. Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: The remainder of the week will feature the coldest air of the season by far. We look to also possibly work in snow shower chances for Thursday. It is still too early to tell specifics on where snow accumulation could take place, but this is worth watching. Temperatures will dive into the single digits by Friday morning with subzero wind chills possible. Highs then struggle to get out of the teens Friday before pushing back to near average by the weekend.