Warmer Tuesday with a low shot for rain going into Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warmer Tuesday is ahead before a front moves through and brings temperatures back to near normal with a small chance for rain.

Monday night: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Expect a warmer day under partly cloudy skies. Widespread haze from the wildfire smoke in Canada will taper off by the afternoon hours. Then, we’ll track the chance for a few showers Tuesday night. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: A few showers could linger into the first half of Wednesday before the front moves out of the state. Cloud cover will gradually decrease through the second half of the day. Highs in the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: We will get to enjoy fantastic weather for the remainder of the workweek with highs in the low 80s, bright skies, and low humidity. A return to the mid 80s will then be on deck by Saturday before we work in our next chance for rain on Sunday.