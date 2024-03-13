Warmer Wednesday, storms returning Thursday

Pattern turns active to close out the week.

Wednesday:

Another mild start here this morning with temperatures hovering right around 50°

Much of the day should be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and again well above average temperatures. We’ll head a high into the mid-seventies later this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible deep into the overnight especially for northern portions of the state. Overnight lows only fall to the mid-50s.

Thursday:

There is a very active setup here for the end of the week. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for your Thursday. The Best rain chances will likely be in the northern portions of the state for the daytime hours on Thursday.

For the rest of central IN the better thunderstorm risks will come for the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves through the state. There is a chance for some severe thunderstorms with this line that will arrive for the second half of our Thursday. Damaging wind will be the primary concern but hail and even an isolated tornado certainly could be possible through late Thursday night. The severity of the storms for Thursday night depends on how much thunderstorm activity develops for Thursday midday into the afternoon. The more thunderstorm activity during the daytime, the less likely we will see severe weather on Thursday night.

High temperatures will top out into the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

Friday:

Showers will linger on for the first half of our Friday otherwise the rest of the day is cloudy and cooler with highs around 60

The weekend:

The weekend will be quiet and cooler Saturday highs will top out in the upper 50s and Sunday we will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Extended forecast:

Cold start to the work week, with highs struggling to get out of the 30s Monday, and rain mixing with snow at times to open up the work week. Highs will move to the mid-40s for Tuesday and on the first day of spring on Wednesday we’ll see temperatures jumping back to the mid-50s which is slightly above average for this time of year. Long-term pattern does show us getting closer to average over the next 8 to 14 days.