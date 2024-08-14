Warmer Wednesday with heavy rain on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more dry day before we see significant rainfall moving in across parts of the state.

TODAY: It’s going to be another beautiful day across much of Indiana. Look for mostly sunny skies and a warmer Wednesday. High temperatures climbing into the middle 80s which is closer to normal for this time of the year. Humidity values rise later this afternoon. It won’t be oppressive however you will begin to notice and start to feel a little bit more uncomfortable.

If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game today we will see nice conditions temperatures will be in the lower 80s at first pitch for today’s day game.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy later tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: We will see a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Humidity will be higher and temperatures into the lower 80s. Rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times and we may see at least an inch or more across parts of the state. That could lead to some flooding across parts of Indiana.

We are under a marginal risk across most of Indiana which is a level 1 out of a level 5. While the western part of Indiana is under a slight risk that’s a level two out of a level 5. Main threats will be heavy rainfall and some gusty winds.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into Friday it’s going to be more humid with high temperatures into the lower 80s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A few spotty showers will be possible on your Saturday with high temperatures into the lower 80s. Dry conditions for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week. High temperatures will be into the low 80s with readings rising into the middle 80s for Tuesday.