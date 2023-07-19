Warmer Wednesday with higher humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures rise this afternoon and so does the humidity. It gets really uncomfortable tomorrow with storm chances.

TODAY: We have a comfortable start out across the metro area this morning. Humidity values are low but they’re going to increase significantly throughout the day. It gets more muggy and warmer this afternoon. Highs today climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers are possible in the southwestern part of the state overnight. Otherwise it stays mild and muggy. Lows fall into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Humidity really ramps up for Thursday. Oppressive humidity continues throughout the day and will be one of the main ingredients for thunderstorms. A cold front moves across the state sparking off showers and storms. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the state under a slight risk. This means there is some confidence storms may be on the stronger side. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90. Feels like temperatures will be into the 90s near triple digits with the high humidity.

FRIDAY: After the cold front moves across the state humidity values begin to drop and we see a comfortable air mass for the end of the week and weekend. Highs drop in the upper 70s near 80.

8DAY FORECAST: This weekend looks pretty nice. Humidity stays low and we’ll see mostly sunny skies Saturday. Highs stay in the lower 80s. A few spotty storms are possible on Sunday with highs climbing into the middle 80s. The heat is on for the first part of next week. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 through the middle part of the week.