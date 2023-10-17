Warmer Wednesday with series of rain chances the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cloudy start to Tuesday, we saw clearing take place during the afternoon hours from northwest to southeast. Cloud cover will quickly build back in ahead of our next weather maker that will bring a series of rain chances the next few days.

Tuesday night: We’ll be mostly clear for tonight with light winds out of the south. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: A warmer day is expected with increasing cloud cover. Winds out of the south will help push our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.

By Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, we will see some showers develop and slide through.

Thursday: Isolated to scattered shower development and mostly cloudy skies will be the story for Thursday. There will also be breezy winds in place with gusts up to 20-25 MPH. Despite the lack of sunshine and rain chance, the winds out of the south will help keep our highs in the mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances turn more isolated Friday and Saturday with cooler air settling back in. Highs will be in the low 60s from Friday into early next week. There are signals that we could get back into the 70s by the second half of next week with more potential for rain.