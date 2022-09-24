Weather Blog

Warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers will be possible very early this morning. Otherwise we’ll see sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: A few showers will be possible early this morning but we’ll begin to see those diminish by late morning. Clouds hang around for the first part of the day. Look for sunshine into the afternoon with highs climbing into the middle 70s. It may be a touch breezy at times with winds out of the southwest.

TONIGHT: It stays dry with a few clouds. Lows fall into the middle and upper 50s.

SUNDAY: We’ll see a partly cloudy sky for the end of the weekend. There’s a slight chance we may see a few isolated showers later in the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the low and middle 70s. One thing you’ll notice is the wind. Winds will be out of the north and northwest and may gust up to 20 and 30 mph at times.

MONDAY: Temperatures drop for the start of the new workweek. Highs stay in the middle and upper 60s with lots of sunshine.

8DAY FORECAST: A cool couple of days will continue into the workweek. Highs stay in the 60s through Thursday. It stays dry with lots of sunshine for the rest of the week. Next weekend it looks like we’ll see some sunshine with highs returning to the 70s.