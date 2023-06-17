Warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A cool start but temperatures climb into the 80s this weekend around the state.

TODAY: Temperatures start in the 50s this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through the day today but we may see a little haze due to the smoke from wildfires in southern Canada. This along with little wind may cause some air quality issues. There’s an air quality alert for much of the state. This will lead to unhealthy conditions for those sensitive groups with respiratory issues. Humidity stays low through the day. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable during the evening hours. Temperatures fall into the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Father’s Day looks great! Temperatures warm into the low and middle 80s. Humidity stays low and it remains dry for the day. Clouds increase late Sunday afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: We’ll see lots of clouds to start the workweek. There’s a chance for a few scattered showers especially in southern Indiana. It doesn’t look like it will be an all day rain but a few showers are possible. Rainfall amounts look to be light. Humidity values increase a little too.

8DAY FORECAST: Scattered rain chances remain for Tuesday too. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s and stay there for the rest of the week. Humidity stays low to moderate through the week with some dry time. More rain chances move in for next weekend.