Warmer weekend, much cooler next week | Oct. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple more warm days before we see much cooler air arrive next week .

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies expected today it is going to be a very warm afternoon. High temperatures climb into the upper 70s right around 80. Winds will be relatively light out of the south and southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Zone forecast for this evening will be quiet no wind problems and another dry evening expected. High school football game should go off with no weather worries at all. Temperatures will start out into the 70s at kickoff and fall into the 60s by the end of the game.

Mostly clear skies and still a cool evening expected across parts of central Indiana. Low temperatures overnight will fall into the low 50s.

WARMER WEEKEND

Look for a warmer weekend on top across much of Central Indiana. On Saturday we’ll see partly cloudy skies high temperatures will be into the lower 80s. The record for Saturday is 86, so temperatures will be several degrees away from breaking a record. Normal high for this time of year 68 so we will be well above normal heading into both Saturday and Sunday.

A spotty shower may be possible especially in northern Indiana on Saturday evening that may stretch into early Sunday morning as well. Partly cloudy skies for Sunday afternoon with highs into the mid-70s . Winds may pick up a little bit and be a touch gusty on Sunday. Those winds may pop up and gust anywhere between 20 and 25 mph.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: After the cold front moves through cooler air will arrive for much of next week. On Monday and Tuesday high temperatures stay into the 50s. Night time lows early Tuesday morning and through the middle part of the work week will stay into the upper thirties. Some locations outside of the city may see some frosty conditions.

Temperatures climb into the afternoon into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.