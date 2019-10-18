Warmer weekend on tap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Clear and cool tonight.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be dry for high school football tonight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s for the evening under mostly clear skies. It’s going to be chilly once again but not as cold as it was Friday morning. Lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. There is a Frost Advisory in effect tonight for areas in eastern Indiana.

TOMORROW: We start off the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s close to 70. Our normal high is 65 so temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal. While much of the day will be dry with lots of sunshine there’s a slight chance, about 10-20% that an isolated shower may pop up in the late afternoon/early evening.

SUNDAY: Another great day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. If you’re heading downtown to tailgate or go to the Colts game it will be dry and warm. Winds will be light with lots of sunshine.

MONDAY: On Monday a cold front approaches the area bringing us a chance for a few shower and thunderstorms. Some of the rain may be heavy at times. Highs climb into the 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures fall back into the 50s on Tuesday. It will be dry with lots of sunshine. Highs slowly climb back into the lower 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances return for Friday and Saturday.