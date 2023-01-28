Weather Blog

Warmer weekend with a few shower chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a warmer weekend with a few rain showers possible. Colder air arrives next week.

TODAY: We may see a few peeks of sunshine at times but overall we’ll look for a mostly cloudy sky. It’s going to be breezy at times with winds out of the south. They may gust up to 20 mph this afternoon. Highs climb into the middle and upper 40s in may spots.

TONIGHT: A few showers are possible this evening and during the overnight hours. It remains cloudy and breezy with lows falling into the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A few showers are possible early in the morning. The showers taper off by later in the day. Temperatures drop from the lower 40s for the first part of the day to the upper 30s later in the afternoon. This may cause a few of the rain showers to change over to flurries. No accumulation is expected.

MONDAY: Chilly air arrives for much of next week. A few morning flurries are possible on Monday. Otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies with highs near freezing.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay below normal for much of next week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday stay in the middle and upper 20s with lows at night in the teens. It stays dry through the rest of the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures slowly warm back to seasonal norms for next weekend.