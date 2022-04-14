Weather Blog

Warmer with some showers for Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a busy Wednesday, we brought in strong winds with abundant sunshine for our Thursday. We will keep breezy winds around with some shower chances to end the workweek.

Thursday night: Skies will remain mostly clear as winds die down a little bit. Expect a chilly night with lows falling into the low 40s.

Friday: A warmer day will arrive to end the week, but that will come with chances for some showers during the latter half of Friday.

Highs are set to rise into the mid 60s. Breezy winds will also stay with us with gusts up to 30-35 MPH at times.

Easter Weekend: Isolated showers may linger into the early morning hours of Saturday before we dry out for the remainder of the day. Highs will slip back into the mid 50s with even cooler conditions ahead for Easter Sunday. Much of our Easter Sunday looks to be dry before another round of showers slides in late in the day. Highs are set to only reach the low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Shower chances are possible early Monday to start the new workweek next week. A gradual warmup will then move into the picture through midweek with highs going back into the 60s. Additional shower chances are possible by next Wednesday.