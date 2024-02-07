Warmest air of the year ahead with returning rain chances and stronger winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had a lot of cloud cover today, temperatures still made their way into the 50s. This temperature trend will keep getting even better the next couple of days as we’ll welcome our warmest air of this year.

Rain chances and winds will also go up in association of this continuing warmup.

Wednesday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures set to be much warmer than last night. Lows will fall into the low 40s.

Thursday: The warmup progresses into Thursday as temperatures cruise into the upper 50s thanks to a much stronger southerly wind. A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and night as well.

Wind gusts Thursday afternoon and night may approach 30-40 MPH at times.

Friday: We’ll keep well above normal temperatures going into the end of the workweek. Friday will be our warmest day of the year as highs top out in the low 60s despite a lot of cloud cover expected to be in our region. Breezy winds will also stick around with gusts up to 25-35 MPH at times.

A better chance for some showers will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning.

8-Day Forecast: A small rain chance will linger into Saturday morning before winds shift to come out of the northwest and cool us down. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s. Temperatures will continue to turn colder going into next week with highs in the mid 40s by Monday. Another chance for rain is in place Monday with the possibility of snow mixing in.