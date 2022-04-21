Weather Blog

Warmest air of the year ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was great to see a return to the 60s for our Wednesday as clouds decreased throughout the day. We are gearing up for our first round of 80° weather of the year this weekend.

Thursday night: Cloud cover is set to build back in after sunset with developing showers sliding in closer to sunrise Friday.

Lows are expected to stay mild in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms are possible before the lunch hour Friday. A few more pop-ups may occur during the afternoon hours with better shower and storm chances staying mainly north of Indy.

We will continue to trend warmer with highs rising into the mid 70s. Temperatures will be a bit cooler to the north due to the rain.

Weekend: The big story as we have been talking about the past few days is this weekend’s warm weather. The warmest day of the year is expected for our Saturday with highs pushing the low to mid 80s. Strong wind gusts up to 40 MPH are possible times on Saturday as well. Another 80° day will be on tap for Sunday with potentially even stronger wind gusts that could exceed 40 MPH at times. Rain and storm chances are set to return by Sunday night.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances look to linger into Monday. This system will usher in much cooler air as we roll into the first half of next week. Highs look to fall into the 50s by next Tuesday.