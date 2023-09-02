Warming back up for Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our temperatures begin to warm back up today. Perhaps, this could be summer’s last gasp with multiple days expected to exceed 90 degrees.

TODAY: Another dry day ahead of us. Mostly sunny skies, but slightly more humid. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: On average, Indianapolis’ last 90-degree day occurs around September 1. Tomorrow should be a day where we get to the mark under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures right around 90 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Quiet conditions continue through Labor Day and into Tuesday. A small chance of rain will be possible on both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures retreat back into the 80s mid to late week.