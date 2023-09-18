Warming back up mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some areas finally got much-needed rain on Sunday. However, the action was not widespread and a good chunk of central Indiana did not receive anything. 24-hour rainfall estimates have areas on the northwest side in the jackpot zone. Zionsville tallied close to 0.75″.

The drought monitor, which was released last Thursday, showed many spots in the ‘abnormally dry’ category. With the lack of rain chances over the next couple of days, this drought monitor will likely expand.

TODAY: Fog has been the headliner through the morning hours with some school delays in eastern Indiana. No problems with that late morning into the midday hours. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s today under plenty of sun.

TONIGHT: Another mostly clear, pleasant night. Winds will be light which may allow some areas of patchy fog to develop in the early morning hours. Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TOMORROW: There will be some spots of fog once again in the morning. A cluster of showers and storms may form in Illinois and weaken into northern Indiana. We can’t rule out a stray shower in north-central Indiana, but most of central Indiana will be dry. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Dry conditions settle in through mid to late week as temperatures steadily climb. Indianapolis has an average high temperature of 77 degrees for this time of year. High temperatures get back into the 80s by Wednesday. The weekend forecast will remain dry as fall officially begins on Saturday just after 2 AM. Our next rain chance will be a small one next Monday.

8 TO 14-DAY OUTLOOK: The Climate Prediction Center is noting that average temperatures are looking likely to close out the month of September into the first two days of October.