Weather Blog

Warming up next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Temperatures slowly warm above normal through much of next week.

TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine to end out the weekend. Temperatures climb into the low and middle 40s this afternoon. It’s going to be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the west. Those winds may gust at times close to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear and it stays chilly. Temperatures once again fall into the low 20s.

MONDAY: After a frosty start to your Monday morning we’ll see temperatures climb into the middle 40s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bright and beautiful day with light winds out of the southwest.

TUESDAY: Temperatures rally begin to ramp up. Highs climb into the lower 50s. We’ll see some clouds during the afternoon as a weak system pass through the Great Lakes.

8DAY FORECAST: Quiet weather continues for much of the workweek. Look for partly cloudy skies during the day with temperatures in the upper 40s or 50s. Temperatures climb near 60 for next weekend but we’ll also see a good chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.