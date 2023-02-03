Weather Blog

Warming up this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cold end to the workweek, we are in for a nice warmup with 50s on the way by next week.

Friday night: We’ll have to go through another cold night under mostly clear skies. Lows will fall into the teens with wind chill values once again slipping into the single digits.

Saturday: It will be very chilly to start our Saturday, but we’ll warm up a bit going into Saturday afternoon. Breezy winds out of the south will help push our highs into the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind gusts will be up to 30-35 MPH at times in the latter half of Saturday.

Sunday: The warming trend rolls on into our Sunday with breezy winds staying in place. Highs look to climb back into the upper 40s with skies becoming mostly cloudy.

8-Day Forecast: Enjoy a pleasant start to the workweek on Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s and plentiful sunshine. Clouds will thicken going into Tuesday ahead of our next chance for rain. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with a lower chance for rain on Thursday. Next week overall will be above to well above normal temperature wise.