Weather Blog

Warming up this weekend, another round of active weather next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We felt the chill throughout our Friday with much of central Indiana seeing scattered snow showers. Thankfully, we’ll see this cold airmass scoot away in a hurry as another warmup arrives this weekend. Then, active weather is shaping up to return next week.

Friday night: The coldest night of the week will settle in for tonight under mainly clear skies. Lows will drop into the low 20s with feels like temperatures in the teens.

Saturday: Keep the winter coat on hand if you’re heading out Saturday morning as we’ll start in the 20s. However, we will be greeted with the quick return of the 40s by Saturday afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, but we are not expected any rain.

Sunday: Even warmer air is expected to slide in for our Sunday. After a mostly cloudy start to the day, skies will become mostly clear by Sunday afternoon. Highs look to work their way into the low to mid 50s. Winds will also remain breezy with gusts up to 30-35 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Mild air remains intact to start next week with highs in the low to mid 50s. Dry air won’t last much longer as we track a multitude of rain and storm chances beginning Tuesday and persisting through Thursday. Highs look to make another run close to 60 by next Wednesday. At this time, severe weather is not expected next week.