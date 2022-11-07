Weather Blog

Warming up through midweek; big cooldown to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although it felt a tad chilly for part of our Monday due to a north breeze, it was a decent and bright day to start the workweek.

We look to warm things back up through midweek, but a big temperature drop-off is set to arrive in the latter portion of this extended forecast.

Monday night: A chilly and partly cloudy night will be on deck as winds remain light out of the northeast. If you’re planning on seeing the blood moon total lunar eclipse before sunrise Tuesday, there shouldn’t be much issue with the cloud cover for viewing time. The eclipse will be from 5:16-6:45 a.m. EST.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine will stick around with temperatures getting into the upper 50s to low 60s. The only real difference over Monday will be that winds will be a touch more breezy.

Wednesday: Enjoy warmer air that will move back into our area. Since skies will stay mostly sunny with a light wind out of the south, temperatures will be able to rise into the upper 60s with some locations south of Indy hitting the 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The best weather day of the week will also be the warmest day in this forecast, and that’s Thursday. Highs look to push into the low 70s, and these highs will be close to record territory. Indy’s record for Nov. 10 is 77. However, this beautiful weather trend will be cut short by big changes that begin to swing in Friday. We’ll fall back into the low 60s with returning rain chances for Friday. Then, an even bigger temperature tumble occurs for this weekend, with highs only managing to get into the upper 30s and low 40s.