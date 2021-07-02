Weather Blog

Warming up through the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a beautiful day we had to end the workweek! Lots of sunshine, refreshing mild air, and breezy winds made way for a terrific Friday with no precipitation to deal with. We will work in a warmup with an eventual return to muggy air.

Friday night: We will transition into a cool and comfortable night after a gorgeous day. Skies will remain mostly clear as we dip into the mid 50s for our low temperatures.

Saturday: A cool start to our Saturday is expected before we warmup nicely under mainly sunny skies. If you have to go do any last minute Fourth of July preparations, it will be a fantastic day overall to get out and about. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s.

Fourth of July: The warming trend will continue into our Sunday. Humid air is set to gradually build back into our state, but we will be mainly dry throughout the day. A stray shower is not out of the question. Overall, Fourth of July will be a hot and mostly sunny day with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s.

If you are planning on going downtown to watch the fireworks, it will still be warm, but thankfully there is no rain threat.

8 Day Forecast: The hot and humid weather pattern will continue to ramp up through the first half of the new workweek with highs hovering around the 90° mark. Returning storm chances by midweek look to bring in a slow cooldown. Although highs will slide down into the low 80s by next Thursday, we will keep the muggy airmass with us through much of next week.