Weather Blog

Warming up through the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near average temperatures were in place across the state to start the new workweek with a more normal late fall day. After having a stretch of near to below normal temperatures over the past few days, a nice warming trend is set to swing in.

Monday night: You will want to bundle up if you are heading out tonight. Chilly and breezy conditions will be on deck with lows falling into the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: A slightly warmer afternoon will be on tap for our Tuesday and to end the month of November. Skies will become mostly sunny as high temperatures look to rise into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: The warming trend will continue as we roll into the first day of December on Wednesday. There is the chance for isolated showers mainly before the lunch hour. Highs will scoot into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday looks to be the best weather day of the week with temperatures launching towards the 60s. Amazing weather is set to linger through our Friday before cooler air returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend.