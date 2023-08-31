Warming up to end the workweek, multiple 90 degree days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We stayed in line with the jackpot of weather for our Thursday, but that will soon change as we track a resurgence in heat and humidity going into Labor Day weekend.

Thursday night: Tonight will be nearly as cool as last night under mainly clear skies. Winds are set to stay light as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. You will want the jacket if you have any outdoor plans after sunset.

Friday: Jacket weather will kick off the start of September for Friday morning. The jacket will have to quickly be ditched as we’re looking to warm back into the 80s by the mid to late afternoon hours. Winds will shift to come out of the southeast, and this is why we will be a little bit warmer tomorrow.

Saturday: Saturday and beyond in the extended forecast will serve as an important reminder that we are still in summer. Temperatures will only continue to go up as we enter Labor Day weekend. Expect highs to climb into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine holding firm in place. The muggy meter will also go back to the uncomfortable side as well. If you have any outdoor plans or going to a college football game, the season opener for IU and Purdue football on Saturday for instance will feature toasty temperatures.

8-Day Forecast: We’re back in the 90s by Sunday, and this will stretch into the first half of next week. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s due to dew point values in the mid to upper 60s. A disturbance may swing in and bring a small chance for showers Wednesday, but temperatures will stay above average through the rest of the extended forecast.