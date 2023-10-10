Warming up with rain chances and stronger winds ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We began our Tuesday with the coldest morning since early May, and this led to another breezy, chilly, day statewide.

Temperatures are still on track to warm up with an impending strong low pressure system to follow. This will bring rain/storm chances and much cooler air to follow.

Tuesday night: Another cold night with frost potential is ahead for us. Frost advisories will be in effect from 3 – 9 AM EDT Wednesday morning. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Cloud cover will increase for Wednesday with a warm front set to roll into the state. This front will gradually lift northward throughout the day and bring some showers. Rain will become more likely for areas in far northern Indiana by Wednesday night.

Highs will get into the mid 60s.

Thursday: The warming trend continues into Thursday as temperatures will have a decent boost thanks to the aforementioned warm front. Winds will turn breezy out of the south and help push our highs into the mid to upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Bigger changes arrive by Friday as we track stronger winds and rain. A strong cold front will approach Indiana and bring showers and a few storms Friday afternoon and night. Severe weather is still not expected for now. Regardless, wind gusts will push up to 25-35 MPH at times with highs in the mid 70s. Air will be much more chilly with winds turning northwesterly and taking our highs down into the 50s this weekend. A few showers will remain possible for Saturday and Sunday.