Weather Blog

Warmup ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a cooler Wednesday across the state. Clouds began to break apart by the afternoon hours, which led way to some sunshine. This cooler weather will be short lived as a warming trend is set to move into the forecast.

Wednesday night: Skies will continue to clear out going into the nighttime hours. We will walk into a cool and comfortable night. Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Slightly warmer temperatures are expected for our Thursday. Expect a near normal mid-September day with highs in the low 80s.

Friday: We look to end the workweek on a warm and more humid note. Spotty showers and storms are possible, but we are not tracking widespread activity. Highs will rise into the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Expect more of a summerlike feel for the upcoming weekend as highs push into the upper 80s. Low rain chances will persist into our Saturday. Rain and storm chances quickly return to start the new workweek next week.