Weather Blog

Warmup ahead with additional rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of March ended with a much colder Thursday with breezy winds and spotty showers. We look to quickly work back in a warming trend for the first few days of April.

Thursday night: Prepare for a cold and breezy night. Isolated to scattered rain and snow showers will be possible going into and through the nighttime hours.

Lows are set to fall into the low to mid 30s.

Friday: The start to April will feature decreasing clouds with below average temperatures. Isolated snow showers will remain possible north of interstate 70 in the morning hours before we dry things out for the remainder of the day.

Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 40s.

Weekend: Temperatures look to quickly rebound going into the weekend with a return to the 50s for Saturday. However, this will cause additional shower chances to slide into the picture. Activity is set to quiet down for our Sunday in which we will see abundant sunshine. Highs will also be close to average for Sunday as well with numbers in the upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend continues into the new workweek, but we will have to contend with more rain chances for much of next week. Highs look to return to the 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday before another dip of colder air scoots in late next week.