Warmup continues with increasing rain and storm chances this weekend

The first weekend of May is set to be warm with increasing rain and storm chances.

Friday night: We’ll be partly cloudy and mild tonight with a slight breeze out of the southeast. Lows will only dip in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Enjoy another warm day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The Indy Mini-Marathon is shaping up to feature very good conditions with temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday as a whole looks to be dry. Then, a few showers and storms will be possible very early Sunday morning before sunrise.

Highs are set to rise again into the mid 70s. Winds will also turn more breezy with gusts up to 20-25 MPH Saturday afternoon.

Sunday: A mere summerlike day is ahead for Sunday with higher humidity values and temps. Scattered showers and storms will be possible at any point in the day and Sunday night.

Breezy winds will continue with highs pushing the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The summerlike trend continues into Monday and Tuesday next week with additional scattered rain/storm chances and highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. We look to briefly drop back into the mid 70s Wednesday before we go right back into the low 80s Thursday.