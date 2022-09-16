Weather Blog

Warmup continues with rain chances to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat and humidity is set to gradually tick up even more through the final weekend of summer and into next week. Rain and storm chances are also looking to return to the forecast.

Friday night: Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight with lows dipping into the low to mid 60s. Areas of fog may develop overnight once again.

Saturday: Summerlike air will lock in a little bit further as temperatures rise into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. The muggy meter will also increase as well. making way for a rather uncomfortable afternoon.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout our Sunday as we hang around on the warmer side of things. Much of the day will be dry before chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms moves in late Sunday. There may also be a shot for an isolated strong to severe storm or two late in the day for northwestern Indiana. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. Highs look to top out in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Isolated to scattered rain and storm chances linger into the first half of Monday before we dry out for the remainder of the week. Heat and humidity will continue to hold its grip with highs progressing close to the 90° mark through midweek next week. The start to fall next Thursday still looks to be on the warm side with highs in the mid 80s.