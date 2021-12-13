Weather Blog

Warmup continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We entered the new workweek on a nice note with above average temperatures and lots of sunshine. We are continuing to track a warming trend into midweek before shower and storm chances return.

Monday night: Skies will remain mostly clear as we settle into a chilly and quiet night. Lows will dip into the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: A bright start to the day will be on deck across the state. Clouds are set to increase throughout the day with an ongoing breeze out of the southeast. This cloud cover will lead way for the return of rain chances. Showers are possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Highs look to warm into the mid 50s.

Wednesday: The warmup continues into our Wednesday. Expect a mainly cloudy day with rain showers developing by late Wednesday and lingering into early Thursday. There is even the chance for an isolated storm or two. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Highs look to climb back into the 60s. It will also become windy by the nighttime hours with gusts over 30-35 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Shower chances and windy conditions will persist into our Thursday. We will also be close to record high temperatures on Thursday as well (record high in Indy for 12/16 is 65°). Much cooler air will then swing in to close out the week and as we go into the upcoming weekend. Highs look to struggle to get into the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.