Warmup starts Wednesday, more active weather by late this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite the return of sunshine and lighter winds, it was still fairly cold for our Tuesday after we started off in the teens. Thankfully, we will hurry away from this arctic-like air with a gradual warmup for the remainder of the week.

However, a series of rain chances will open up as we turn more mild going into Christmas weekend.

Tuesday night: Tonight will be another cold one for us, but it won’t be as frigid as Monday night was. Skies will become partly cloudy with lows dipping into the mid 20s.

Wednesday: We will embark on our next scheduled warmup beginning Wednesday in which it will be a gradual one. Plenty of sunshine to go around in tandem with a slight breeze out of the south will help us push into the mid 40s. Overall, it will be a slightly above average December day.

Thursday: This gradual warmup will progress into the start of astronomical winter on Thursday with more cloud cover getting into the mix. Skies will turn mostly cloudy, but we are not tracking any rain. Winds will stay light out of the south with highs in the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Friday may feature a one-day struggle of our warmup as we track the chance for scattered showers in the afternoon and nighttime hours. This looks to be a mainly light rain with extremely low rain totals. A few showers may scoot into Saturday morning with highs climbing into the low 50s by Saturday afternoon. Christmas Eve is when we take this warming trend to the next level with highs soaring into the mid 50s. Another system looks to arrive by as early as Christmas Day and bring rain chances for the first half of next week. Christmas Day as of now looks to be unusually mild with highs in the mid 50s.