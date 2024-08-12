Warmup with increasing rain chance and humidity this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re coming off the heels of our coolest weekend since early June, and we kept our pleasant weather trend together through our Monday.

However, we will gradually pull ourselves back towards warmer and uncomfortable air throughout this week. Rain and storm chances will also go up in the back half of this week too.

Monday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy through tonight with a chance for sprinkles. Overall, it will be mainly dry with lows down into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: For those who didn’t hit the 80s on Monday, it’s pretty much guaranteed you’ll hit that mark Tuesday. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and humidity levels that will ride along the discomfort line leads way to a warmer day across much of Indiana. Highs look to rise into the low 80s.

Wednesday: The warmup continues into Wednesday, but it’s not going to be a big temperature push. Matter of fact, Tuesday’s weather will mostly copy and paste itself for Wednesday. The only differences will be a wind shift from northerly to southeasterly, and skies turning closer to mostly cloudy late in the day. Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s.

7-Day Forecast: The second half of this week is going to be more unsettled with daily rain and storm chances and increasing humidity. This all starts on Thursday with scattered showers and storms. By Friday, we’re talking near miserable humidity levels with more showers and storms possible. Rain chances persist through this upcoming weekend with highs back down in the low 80s.