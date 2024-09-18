Wash, rinse and repeat. Dry and sunny again | Sept 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer refuses to give up and we will continue to see temperatures near 90 heading into the end of the week. Dry and sunny again. Fall officially begins for the weekend and it doesn’t look like we’re going to see fall like temperatures anytime soon.

TODAY: We have a few clouds across parts of eastern in central Indiana early this morning. Those will move out and we will see a mostly sunny sky through much of the afternoon. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s across much of the state. Humidity values stay low and winds will remain light. We will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Some burn bans are in effect across the state.

TONIGHT: Throughout the night tonight we’ll look for mostly clear skies outlying areas will fall into the mid and upper 50s. Here in the city temperatures will only fall to about 61.

THURSDAY: Dry and sunny again with temperatures awfully close to that 90 degree mark. Humidity values continue to stay on the low side and we remain dry. We have lots of dry air in place across parts of the Great Lakes all the way back to Texas and is blocking pattern will continue to suppress any moisture or rain chances.

FRIDAY: Dry and sunny again Friday with temperatures close to 90 for the afternoon. If you are heading out to any of those high school football games on your Friday night it will be dry. However it is going to feel more like summer with those temperatures around kickoff near 90.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into the weekend we’re going to still remain above normal with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday. Look for mostly sunny skies. If you’re going to be out tailgating early Sunday morning for the Colts game no weather worries we’ll see temperatures starting out into the 60s so very mild start to this Sunday time frame. For Sunday afternoon look for partly cloudy skies there is a chance for a few spotty showers possible later in the afternoon and evening with highs right around 86.

The weather pattern does begin to take a turn and we will see some rain chances possibly for your Monday and Tuesday we’ll look for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures heading into early next week will be much closer to normal into the lower 80s.