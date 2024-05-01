Watching record high potential Thursday, damp conditions Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We welcomed a warm and breezy start to May, or rather June as it felt like so, with some spots hitting the 80s. Thursday is shaping up to be our warmest day of the year before we end the workweek on an active note.

Wednesday night: We’ll work in a bit more cloud cover than last night with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms will be possible in southern Indiana.

Lows will be on the mild side with numbers down into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Some additional spotty showers and storms will be possible mainly north of Indy to start our Thursday. There may even be an extra couple of pop-ups in the afternoon/evening hours too.

Besides the small rain chance, we’re expecting a very warm summerlike day with under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. We’re also going to watch out for the potential of a record high here in Indy tomorrow. The record is 87 from 1959. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Friday: After a warm Thursday, we’re going to track an active end to the workweek. Showers will turn more numerous with a few storms possible throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected as well.

As far as rainfall totals go for Friday, up to half an inch of rain is possible with locally higher amounts. Overall, nothing too impressive.

Friday’s highs will be a bit cooler with temperatures getting into the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’re keeping our fingers crossed that dry weather will prevail, which is what we’re thinking for now, for the Indy Mini-Marathon. Temperatures at the start of the race look to hover around 60, but it is also looking a little humid. Spotty showers and storms may then develop in the back half of Saturday and into Sunday too. Highs on Saturday will push towards 80 degrees with Sunday seeing temperatures in the mid 70s. Above normal temperatures will continue into next week with more rain and storm chances in line.