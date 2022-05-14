Weather Blog

Watching storms late on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–

TONIGHT: Showers and storms from the evening will remain possible early on in the night. After that, partly cloudy skies work in after midnight. Low temperatures will be just above 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny will be with central Indiana through much of the day. However, showers and storms will be possible in the late evening. High temperatures do get into the mid 80s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: We are monitoring for some showers and storms. Some of these could be on the stronger side which is why we have a slight (2/5) chance of severe weather. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies should be expected. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s.

8-Day forecast: Temperatures will not be as warm to start next week. 70s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. Close to the week into the weekend looking warmer.