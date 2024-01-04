Watching two storm systems for rain and snow chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Quiet weather today and tomorrow but we are watching two storm systems for rain and snow chances. The first one looks relatively weak but a better chance for the possibility for accumulating snow arrives Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Starting out with some cloud cover this morning with temperatures near freezing. Clouds break up and we will see some sunshine for much of the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to normal for this time of the year with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay partly cloudy and it turns frosty. Temperatures fall into the 20s.

FRIDAY: A cold start at the bus stop with temperatures into the 20s and wind chill values in the teens. Clouds begin to increase throughout the day ahead of our next storm system. Highs climb into the upper 30s.

WEEKEND SYSTEM

Rain and even snow will be possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rain/snow mix begins with rain farther south and snow farther north. We get a break in the precipitation Saturday afternoon with another batch of precipitation coming in late Saturday evening. This second batch may be in the form of rain and snow. Right now it looks like accumulating snow is possible north of I-70. We may see 1-2 inches of snow in north central and northern Indiana. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast and be aware of viral social media posts.

A few early morning snow showers are possible on Sunday with highs into the upper 30s.

NEXT SYSTEM

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds on Monday with highs in the 40s. A more potent system arrives on Tuesday. This one has a better chance of bringing accumulating snow to the Great Lakes. While the exact track and therefore rain/snow line still in question it will be strengthening over Indiana which means it will be windy. Highs on Tuesday climb into the lower 40s. Morning Snow is possible Wednesday with highs in the 30s.