Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Weather Blog: Severe storm warnings for central Indiana

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive radar | Latest forecast in weather blog | Closings and Delays | Storm Track 8 weather app |Watches and warnings Hourly forecast | Wind gusts | Check the Indiana Travel Advisory map

4:46 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties until 5:15 PM EDT. Hail up to 1.75″ possible.

4:41 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Rush, Shelby, Henry, Hancock, Decatur, and Madison counties until 5:30 PM EDT. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible.

4:39 p.m.

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Decatur, Hancock, Henry, Madison, Rush and Shelby County until 5:30pm.

4:29 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brown, Johnson, Shelby, and Bartholomew counties until 5 PM EDT. Hail up to 1″ is possible.

4:27 p.m.

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby County until 5:00pm.

4:22 p.m.

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew, Jackson, and Jennings County until 5:00pm.

4:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hancock, Hamilton, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Rush, and Shelby counties until 4:45 PM EDT. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible.

4:13 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Morgan, Brown, and Monroe counties until 4:45 PM EDT. Hail up to 1.50″ is possible in these areas.

4:12 p.m.

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Rush and Shelby County until 4:45pm.

4:12 p.m.

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brown, Monroe, and Morgan County until 4:45pm.

4:08 p.m.

Report of a 65 mph wind in Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

3:54 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 4:15 PM EDT for Hamilton, Marion, Hancock, Johnson, Morgan, and Shelby counties. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

3:23 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hendricks, Morgan, and Marion counties until 3:45 PM EDT. Hail up to 1″ is possible along wind gusts up to 60 mph.

3:13 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Owen, Putnam, and Morgan counties until 3:45 PM EDT. Hail up to 1″ and wind gusts 60 mph are possible.

2:07 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana until 9 PM EDT. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Storms this evening, quieter Monday
Weather Blog /
Humid with more spotty storms
Weather Blog /
More chances at showers and...
Weather Blog /
Another round of strong storms...
Weather Blog /
July to begin hot with...
Weather Blog /
Thursday’s storms officially declared a...
Weather Stories /
Hot, humid with several storm...
Weather Blog /
Dealing with more heat, humidity,...
Weather Blog /