Weather Blog: Severe storms hit Indiana
- Interactive radar | Latest forecast in weather blog | Closings and Delays | Storm Track 8 weather app |Watches and warnings | Hourly forecast | Wind gusts | Check the Indiana Travel Advisory map
9:49 PM
9:48 PM
According to the NWS Indianapolis, a confirmed tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Anderson, moving northeast at 25 mph.
9:46 PM
9:30 PM
9:28 PM
9:09 PM
9:03 PM
9:01 PM
8:57 PM
8:48 PM
8:47 PM
8:46 PM
8:42 PM
8:29 PM
8:27 PM
8:14 PM
Stay ahead of the weather with the latest updates and forecasts from our Storm Track 8 newsletter. Subscribe today!