Weather blog: Severe thunderstorm warnings for several Indiana counties

9:46 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for west central Monroe and southeastern Owen Counties.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Spencer, 14 miles west of Bloomington. Possible threats include a tornado and quarter-size hail. Flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter.

Damage to roofs, windows, trees, and vehicles will occur.

Tornado Warning continues for Bloomington IN, Ellettsville IN and Spencer IN until 10:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/vriXBHwi7f — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 18, 2023

There are also flood advisories in effect for Hendricks and Marion Counties until 10 p.m.

7:24 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for west central Shelby, northeastern Morgan, and central Johnson Counties until 8 p.m.

Possible damage includes 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is expected.

7:09 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for eastern Union County until 7:45 p.m.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. Minor damage to vehicles, trees, and powerlines is expected.

7 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning including Greenwood, New Whiteland, and Whiteland until 7:30 p.m.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Greenwood IN, New Whiteland IN and Whiteland IN until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ri9j6ApwFo — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 17, 2023

6:50 p.m.

A special weather statement is in effect until 7:15 p.m. for Cloverdale, Monrovia, and Amo, Indiana.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 40 mph and half-inch-sized hail.

A special weather statement has been issued for Cloverdale IN, Monrovia IN and Amo IN until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/TLogbuomDf — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 17, 2023

6:34 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect until 7 p.m. for Shelby, Hancock, Morgan, Johnson, Hendricks, and Marion Counties.

Possible threats include 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar-sized hail. Damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees is expected.

6:33 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for Indianapolis, Greenwood, and Plainfield.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph and half-dollar-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Indianapolis IN, Greenwood IN and Plainfield IN until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/aiwSHecnqK — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 17, 2023

6:26 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for southern Randolph County until 7 p.m.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph and ping-pong ball-sized

hail.

Damage is expected to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. People and animals outdoors will be injured.

6:24 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning for northern Clay, northern Owen, southeastern Parke, and southern Putnam Counties until 7 p.m.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail, and damage is expected to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.

6:22 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southern Madison, Hancock, southwestern Henry, northeastern Marion, and southeastern Hamilton Counties until 6:45 p.m.

Possible threats include 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. Damage is expected to roofs, siding, and trees.

6:18 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southwestern Fountain, northern Park, and northwestern Vermillion Counties until 6:30 p.m.

6:16 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Randolph County until 7 p.m.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph, half-dollar-sized hail, and damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.

This storm is expected to be near Lynn around 6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lynn IN until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/tLKW4ohW9N — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 17, 2023

6:11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northeastern Morgan, northeastern Hendricks, and Marion Counties until 6:45 p.m.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph, half-dollar-sized hail, and damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.

This storm is expected to be near Avon at 6:15 p.m., Clermont at 6:20 p.m., Plainfield around 6:25 p.m., and the Indianapolis International Airport around 6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Indianapolis IN, Plainfield IN and Brownsburg IN until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/DgmnEQ98NR — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) July 17, 2023

6:10 p.m.

Duke Energy is now reporting more than 2,700 outages in the Carmel and Westfield area.

6:03 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 6:15 p.m. for northwestern Hendricks and northeastern Putnam counties.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph, ping-pong ball-sized hail, and damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. People and animals outdoors will be injured.

6:03 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for southwestern Fountain, northern Parke, southwestern Warren, and northwestern Vermillion Counties.

At 5:58 p.m., a thunderstorm was located near Danville, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Possible threats include wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail, and possible damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.

6:01 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for southern Madison and northeastern Hamilton counties.

Possible threats include half-dollar-sized hail, and damage to vehicles is expected.

5:41 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for northwestern Hendricks, southwestern Boone, southeastern Montogmery, and northeastern Putnam counties.

Threats include possible wind gusts up to 60 mph and half-dollar-sized hail. Damage to vehicles can be expected.

5:39 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight Tuesday for several counties in Indiana:

Bartholomew, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Knox, Madison, Marion, Martin, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, and Warren counties.