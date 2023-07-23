Weather blog: Sunday Evening Forecast

Tonight: Tonight we will track pockets of isolated showers as they move from the northwest to the southeast. Most storms will be garden variety but one or two may produce hail up to 1 inch in diameter as has happened earlier today. Otherwise, this evening will be mostly quiet with winds out of the south at less than 5 MPH and we will hit a low temperature in the mid 60s by morning.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow will see the heat and humidity continue to increase. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. The warm air, along with a stationary front to the north, will cause a few more isolated pockets of showers and storms to move in. Once again, severe weather is not expected but can’t be completely ruled out. The day will feature partly cloudy skies and a wind out of the south around 5 MPH.

Tomorrow Night: Tomorrow night, showers will be mostly out of the question as we make our way towards a quieter Tuesday ahead. Winds out of the southeast at around 5 MPH and a low temperature once again in the mid 60s.

8-Day: Our 8-Day forecast shows plenty of heat moving in late this week with mostly dry conditions. The only day where chances seem likely in the afternoon and overnight hours is Wednesday into Thursday morning. After that, the heat and humidity really swell as we make our way towards the weekend. Daily high temperatures in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. Showers and storms will sneak back into the forecast next weekend, offering us a break from the heat for a few days.